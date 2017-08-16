Warren Buffett Ditched General Electric Company (GE) Stock and So Should You

There are currently no good reasons to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stock. Just ask Warren Buffett. The “Oracle of Omaha” this week ditched his $315 million position in GE stock, sending a ripple of bearish sentiment throughout the market.

Honestly, like many GE bulls, Buffett may have waited a bit too long to bail on the ailing blue-chip conglomerate. General Electric has truly become the dog of the Dow. Down more than 20% this year, GE stock is the worst-performing member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. By comparison, the Dow itself is up more than 10% so far in 2017.



Click to Enlarge General Electric has additional concerns that could see the shares sink even lower before they eventually hit bottom. Not only is GE stock trading at fresh 52-week lows, but the shares continue to test key technical support levels … and fail.

Most recently, it entered what appeared to be a basing pattern along support at $26.50. This support level gave way last week, and GE is now headed toward a confrontation with $25, with another potential failure of support just over the horizon.

Driving those lower lows is a slowly evaporating sentiment backdrop. Currently, Thomson/First Call reports that only eight of the 16 analysts following GE stock rate the shares a buy or better, down from readings taken in May showing 10 buy ratings.

The 12-month price target has eroded as well, falling to $29.31 from a reading of $32.29 back in May.

Even short sellers are beginning to take notice of GE. While short interest accounts for a measly 1.25% of GE’s total float, the number of GE shares sold short jumped by 14% during the most recent reporting period. Should this trend gain momentum, it could mean considerably increased selling pressure for GE stock.

