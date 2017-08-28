Google Pixel 2 Launch Event Reportedly Set After iPhone 8 Release Date

It seems that the release of the next Google smartphone is finally set in stone, with the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Google Pixel 2 launch event reportedly set for October 5. VentureBeat’s Evan Blass is responsible for providing this information, with the notorious leaker also suggesting that the smartphone will benefit from the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor.

Google Pixel 2 launch event revealed

Blass revealed the information on Twitter, noting that “Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th.”

While Google cannot lay claim to performing as well in the hardware marketplace as the likes of Apple and Samsung, the last twelve months have been positive for the mega-corporation. The Google hardware division has produced Google Home, Google Wi-Fi, Daydream VR, a 4K Chromecast, and the previous generation Google Pixel phones in the last year, and is at least beginning to gain a foothold in hardware.

Android Police believes that the Google Pixel 2 launch event will also herald the release of a new Chromebook and a smaller version of the Google Home system. Some analysts have also suggested that the corporation may even reveal a a few other devices at the conference as well.

Superior processor

With Blass specifically mentioning a Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) Snapdragon 836, it seems that Google will aim for superior performance with the next generation Google Pixel 2. This is actually a similar decision to 2016, when the manufacturer announced the Snapdragon 821 would drive the first Google Pixel release. At the time, the 820 was more common, and it thus seems that Google has similarly committed itself to delivering the most advanced processor technology possible in each Pixel release.

When the October 5 date of the Google Pixel 2 launch event rolls round, it is likely that the developer will announce two separate smartphones. There have been some rumors that three models of the Google Pixel 2 could be released in 2017, but this now seems wide of the mark. Instead, the standard Google Pixel 2 smartphone will be accompanied by the Google Pixel 2 XL this year, as the strategy of the company remains very much centered on a simple smartphone and phablet format.

Two models

Although Google hasn’t officially announced any of the spces for either of the Google Pixel 2 devices, leaks have indicated that the larger device will feature a 5.99-inch, 1440p OLED display. The smaller smartphone version will benefit from a 4.97-inch 1080p OLED screen, while there will also be design differences between the two handsets.

It is believed that the larger Pixel XL 2 will benefit from the sort of slimmed down bezels that have become extremely fashionable in the industry. However, the smaller Pixel 2, which is being produced by HTC, has larger top and bottom bezels, perhaps intended to reduce production costs.

With HTC being involved with the manufacturing of the device, a feature from at the HTC U11 is expected to migrate to the next generation Google handset when the Google Pixel 2 launch event occurs. It is believed that this handset will feature squeezable sides that will enable users of the smartphone to access various functionality more conveniently.

By squeezing the sides of the phone, Google Pixel 2 users will be able to perform an array of simple tasks. Referred to as Active Edge, the new functionality could assist consumers with taking photographs, while the Google Assistant software is also expected to be accessible via this new innovation.

