It’s Time to Go Long GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) stock hasn’t been on many “buy” lists for some time. The stock is down roughly 74% since its IPO, and the company has bungled more than one product launch in the past year. However, GoPro proved earlier this month with its second-quarter earnings report that it still has quite a bit of moxie left … and it has put GPRO stock bears on notice.

In a quite recap of the numbers, GoPro reported a 34% spike in revenue and a narrower-than-expected loss of just 9 cents per share. Wall Street had targeted a 25 cent per share loss.

What’s even more impressive is that not only did GoPro cut operating costs by more than 36%, it also slashed its inventory by 39% — both key figures when you’re trying to stay lean amid increased market competition.

As a result, GPRO soared briefly into double-digit territory in early August. But a foothold above $10 was not yet in the cards. GPRO stock was overbought, and the shares retreated amid considerable volatility as bargain hunters battled profit taking.



Click to Enlarge GoPro may have finally hit a point of equilibrium, however, as the shares have pulled back to support in the $9.25 region — an area that has acted as strong resistance in the past. Furthermore, GPRO’s 20-day and 200-day moving averages have just completed a bullish cross — a technical formation that may bring more bargain hunters to the table.

On the sentiment side, there is plenty of bearish sentiment to unwind and drive GPRO stock even higher once price action settles down. According to data from Zacks, GoPro stock has attracted only one buy rating, compared to 10 hold or worse ratings.

Furthermore, the 12-month price target of $9.15 represents a discount to GPRO stock’s close yesterday. As analysts further digest GoPro’s earnings, we could see upgrades or price target increases emerge from the woodwork.

Elsewhere, short sellers are beginning to get a bit nervous in the wake of GPRO’s new-found price action. During the most recent reporting period, the number of GPRO shares sold short dropped by 5% to 27.3 million. That said, some 26% of GoPro’s float remains sold short, providing ample fuel for a potential short-squeeze situation if the shares can establish a firm foothold above $10.

