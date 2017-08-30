How Much of Facebook Inc’s (FB) Traffic Is Phony?

I think most people agree, including myself, that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has a fun product. It connects people. I’m also the first to admit that I was skeptical of FB stock for a very long time. I just didn’t think advertisers would go for it. I was wrong, as Facebook’s financials have proven.

Source: Shutterstock

I’ve written before about the one flaw in everyone’s modeling of FB stock revenues and earnings: What if one day it turns out that the traffic that advertisers believe to be real, turns out not to be real?

Now I’m not making any accusations here. I’m just a skeptical investor. FB discloses on page 4 of its 10-K what deficiencies there might be in its traffic count:

“…there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world … In 2016, we estimate that “duplicate” accounts (an account that a user maintains in addition to his or her principal account) may have represented approximately 6% of our worldwide MAUs … we estimate user-misclassified and undesirable accounts may have represented approximately 1% of our worldwide MAUs.”

Okay. Fair enough. Yet, some things don’t pass the logic or “reasonableness” test. Facebook reported about 2 billion MAUs in the previous quarter.

Now, Facebook defines MAUs as, “a monthly active user as a registered Facebook user who logged in and visited Facebook through our website or a mobile device, or used our Messenger application (and is also a registered Facebook user), in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement. MAUs are a measure of the size of our global active user community.”

The global population is 7.52 billion people. Facebook is not permitted in China, so that cuts the available global population to 6.12 billion. Back out about 120 million for Iran and North Korea combined, and we have 6 billion.

While Mark Zuckerberg & Co. are making headway with “Facebook Lite” in emerging markets, Facebook still doesn’t have much of a presence in the world’s 30 poorest nations. In Russia, Facebook barely cracks its list of top 10 websites. Total possible global usage is thus something like 5.75 billion.

As much as 25% of the world’s population are children under age 14. However, 52% of kids under age 16 use Facebook. So take 87% of 5.75 billion and you get right about 5 billion.

There are supposedly 1.32 billion daily average users. I’m supposed to believe that nearly one out of every four human beings log onto Facebook every day? Not a chance.

