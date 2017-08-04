How to Buy a Real GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Recovery

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) is flying higher following its latest corporate confession. But should bullish investors that are still on the sidelines jump into GPRO stock at this point? Today, I’ll take a look at GoPro on and off the charts for the latest evidence, then offer up an opinion about whether you should start a position, and how.

Just when it appeared that GoPro was terminally grounded, the once-popular wearable-camera wunderkind pulled off an impressive earnings beat. And suddenly, the stock was worth another peek.

On Thursday night, GoPro topped Q2 analyst earnings forecasts with a 9-cent loss, which was much narrower than Wall Street’s views for a 25-cent deficit. Cost-cutting measures played a definite role, but recovering sales also helped. Revenues aren’t where they were in their 2015 heyday, but sales beat expectations and grew year-over-year.

The earnings confessional also noted “strong demand” for GoPro products, showed growing international sales interest and demonstrated a marked reduction in inventory market supplies. Those are all positive signs of a turnaround.

Regarding the Karma Drone: GoPro management acknowledged revenues were below forecasts, but the recent move into the drone market was strong enough to put the Karma into second place in U.S. sales for the second quarter.

CEO Nick Woodman, known for an enthusiastic vision which hasn’t always panned out, nonetheless did make a point of celebrating GoPro’s new editing software for its cameras and symbiotic relationship with the smartphone market as being ‘a game changer able to tap into the mega-trend of sharing.’

In the immediate aftermath of earnings and in early trade Friday, GPRO stock is soaring higher by about 15%. A short squeeze (28% of the float was sold short before earnings) is likely helping. However, enthusiastic investors appear to be digesting GoPro’s results as an overall positive step toward a potentially more meaningful trend.

Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, Friday’s bid in GPRO is a decent step in the right direction. GoPro has now broken out above two converging resistance lines on the daily price chart.

For those currently on the sidelines, the question is whether Friday’s initial clearance has what it takes to be a more productive trend. That’s similar to the question fundamental investors are asking themselves.

One could argue today’s breakout in GPRO stock also offers the hope of a higher high. In conjunction with an existing higher low, that’s a building block for a potential uptrend.

I think caution is warranted here, however.

