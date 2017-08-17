Musk’s Decision to Issue Junk Bonds Rather Than Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Speaks Volumes

Technically speaking, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk was completely honest a few days ago when he said he wouldn’t be issuing more TSLA stock to raise some much-needed cash; no new shares are being sold. The company is issuing $1.8 billion worth of bonds instead of selling newly minted shares of Tesla stock.

These aren’t your garden variety bonds, however. This latest round of debt qualifies as high-yield bonds, which is the more polite way of calling them “junk bonds.”

Is it just a coincidental, circumstantial classification bond investors don’t need to worry about, or is the weak safety rating from Moody’s as well as Standard & Poor’s a message the market — including fans and followers of TSLA stock — would be wise to heed?

One Man’s Junk…

Few have argued that Elon Musk didn’t bring mainstream legitimacy to the idea of electric cars. But, one of the chief criticisms of Tesla since it went public in mid-2010 was the organization’s never-ending need for new funding with nary a (GAAP) profit to show for it.

Tesla’s appetite has been getting ever bigger too, with the company now raising a total of nearly $10 billion since the beginning of 2013 through the issuance of new TSLA stock and bonds; $3.8 billion of that funding has materialized this year alone. And as has been the case with Tesla stock from its inception, the latest batch of debt has not only spurred cheers as well as jeers, it has been highly polarizing.

The nay-saying first points out key shortcoming of the bonds themselves. That is, they’re unsecured debt without any guarantee that Tesla won’t issue more senior debt in the future. In other words, should the company proverbially hit the skids, owners of these particular bonds would be last in line to collect on the value of its remaining assets (if there are any).

In the meantime, there’s no built-in guarantee that Tesla has to make interest payments to these bondholders before it uses its cash for any other purpose.

The biggest impasse on the horizon, of course, is what bond-rating outfit Moody’s described as the “sizable near-term credit risks” of the Model 3 production ramp-up that was a “make or break” event for Tesla.

