New Starbucks Drinks 2017: Meet the Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino

The summer’s new Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) drinks includes a late-summer addition made from almond milk.

The beverage is the Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino, which will help coffee drinkers gear up for the school year and the beginning of fall. Horchata should be an interesting flavor for the company that will appeal to some with a more refined palette as it is made from ground almonds, sesame seeds, rice, barley, tigernuts or melon seeds.

The Starbucks version of the beverage is quite sweet, coming in a cup with sweet caramel and warm spice flavors that will sweeten your palette in anticipation of the pumpkin spice latte. The drink will be available across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday.

The drink is a combination of Starbucks’ almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup and coffee with ice. The Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino is topped with whipped cream, ribbons of caramel sauce, cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

“A Horchata beverage is definitely a classic and has many different variations depending on what country you’re in,” the company says in its blog. Starbucks adds that Galyn sent the recipe to the company, which is part of its secret menu.

You can submit your own recipe to Starbucks via starbuckssecretmenu@gmail.com.

The beverage will be suitable for a while as warmer temperatures will hit the U.S. from September to November in areas throughout the East Coast, South and Midwest.

SBUX stock fell 0.4% Tuesday.