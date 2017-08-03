Should You Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX ) has shined bright within the biotech industry this year. VRTX stock has more than doubled over the past 12 months. That stands in stark contrast to the sector, which in general has struggled due to high valuations and political uncertainty regarding healthcare reform.

2017 was already shaping up to be a good year for Vertex shareholders. Then the company added more fuel to the fire last month, with new drug data results coming in favorably.

This positive event led to a large number of bank analysts upgrading the stock. VRTX shot up as much as 25% on the news. From today’s price, is there more upside ahead? Or as one contrary analyst warned, have investors already fully valued VRTX stock?

VRTX Stock Cons

Not Very Profitable: Vertex has done amazing work for sufferers of cystic fibrosis. But as often can happen in biotech, that hasn’t necessarily translated to a windfall for shareholders. VRTX stock trades at more than 100x trailing earnings; that’s far above the biotech industry median.

In its most recent earnings presentation, the company offered the following 2017 guidance. It suggests the company will generate between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion in cystic fibrosis revenues. That is contrasted with between $1.8 and $1.9 billion in R&D and administrative spending. That leaves a scant profits, let’s call it $100 million or so, for shareholders. It’s hard to support Vertex’s current $39 billion-plus market cap on that scant level of profitability. Earnings are anticipated to grow next year, but not by a huge amount; VRTX stock still trades with a 50x forward PE Ratio.

How Much Market Opportunity Is There? Vertex’s defenders will say that the company has plenty of growth ahead, as it can treat more types of cystic fibrosis going forward. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, the company’s currently approved treatment options already work for half of the patient community.

This leaves us with a problem. If the company is only marginally profitable while already treating half of the outstanding patient community, how much money can it make in the happy event that it is able to treat everyone afflicted with cystic fibrosis? If revenues double to $4 billion and every dollar of that increased revenue went straight to earnings, VRTX would still sport around a 20x P/E ratio. Since drug patents don’t have long lifespans, investors discount drug revenues fairly steeply. Thus, 20x earnings several years out in the future if all goes to plan hardly inspires.

UBS Has Valuation Concerns: While most analysts applauded Vertex’s recent data, there was one sharp dissenting note. UBS’ Carter Gould downgraded VRTX stock to neutral last month, suggesting that it’s simply run up too much.

His $174 price target would still offer modest upside, but it suggests full valuation is near. Gould acknowledges that the company’s cystic fibrosis revenues could hit as high as $8 billion if the bull case plays out, even considering that in addition to the company’s cash and pipeline, and he still doesn’t see the stock as being worth $200/share or more. And biotech is a tricky business, drugs sometimes fail for unexpected reasons. And competitors such as Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG ) are researching their own cystic fibrosis drugs that could take a bite out of Vertex’s market.

