Should You Buy Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Pop?

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) delivered what shareholders were waiting for. After a pretty forgettable 2017 so far, TWLO stock is up huge Tuesday morning, trading right at the year’s highs following blowout revenues for its second quarter.

Twilio grew its top line 48% year-over-year, and the $95.9 million haul topped analysts’ estimates by almost $10 million.

The question now is whether this will do enough to reset the narrative around TWLO stock. Until this earnings report, bears clearly had the upper hand. Losses in major enterprise customers appeared to be overshadowing gains elsewhere. And while Twilio leads its sector, there is plenty of competition out there.

In light of the positive earnings report, let’s see if Twilio’s pros finally outweigh its risks.

TWLO Stock Cons

Uber Downshifting: Twilio has a large customer base. However, it has traditionally relied on a few key clients to drive a lion’s share of their business. Its most important has been privately held Uber.

However, management admitted that Uber is increasingly shifting away from its former reliance on Twilio’s services. Uber previously constituted 17% of Twilio’s revenues, however this fell to just 12% as of Q1 2017. CEO Jeff Lawson at the time stated, “Previously, [Uber] used our platform to support most of their used cases in majority of their operating territories. Now, they’re optimizing by used case and by geography, resulting in a more active multi sourcing program.” Investors took that to signal more trouble ahead.

Heavily Competitive Segment: At this point, Twilio has the best-presented package within its space. However there is plenty of competition within the sector, including strong players such as Nexmo and Plivo. That’s not the end of it. Larger companies can program some of Twilio’s capabilities with their own in-house solutions. As companies scale, it becomes increasingly appealing to try to cut costs further, as leading customers such as Uber are doing. Additionally, the telecom companies themselves could roll out their own solutions in this space, cutting out Twilio as the middleman.

Earnings Not All Good News: TWLO stock is up 13% Tuesday morning following a strong earnings report. However, there are still some real concerns that bears could latch onto in coming days.

For one, this upcoming quarter’s guidance looks pretty soft. The company projects just $91 million to $93 million in sales for the upcoming quarter. That’s pretty disappointing, given that this quarter came in at $96 million and topped analyst estimates by almost 10%. Perhaps the company is just sandbagging its estimates, but there could be a hint of more major client defections in there as well. Additionally, the company continues to project EPS losses for both the next quarter and full-year 2017.

TWLO Stock Pros

Expanding User Base: Twilio has gotten hammered on news of major customer defections. But that’s not the whole story. Twilio’s core business opportunity is in serving as the communications provider for small to mid-sized businesses that don’t have the technical wherewithal to build their own solution in-house.

Sure, the likes of Uber can save money doing it on their own. But there’s far more to Twilio than just Uber.

