Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock Needs a Lot of Buzz to Survive

Expectations are low as Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) lurches toward next week’s earnings report — its second since going public at $17 just four months ago, back when the big firms stood behind this upstart messaging platform and its story.

Forget about profit here for years to come. At best, we’re looking for this $15 billion stock to book $190 million in revenue, which tells you everything you need to know about the amount of buzz baked into this stage of the company’s evolution.

SNAP lives and dies on the buzz. That means next week is all about optics, feeding the “wow” factor while soothing fears that an aggressive competitor like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) can reach over at any time and eat SNAP for lunch.

As long as CEO Evan Spiegel can hit both emotional marks, it doesn’t really matter where the numbers shake out. The multiples are already stretched. Sustain the right mood and they can stretch out even further even if monetization in the here and now remains elusive.

But Spiegel has to roll out the map toward big revenue. Calling SNAP a “camera company” doesn’t do it because it doesn’t actually sell cameras. The Snapchat platform gives young people a place to share pictures and talk to each other, and then advertisers buy access to that audience. In theory, all those high-profile media deals SNAP has been signing will play a role here: as Snapchat becomes a window on destination programming, higher-quality ad inventory will scale to levels that bring in real money.

Of course, for that to happen Spiegel needs to drop the camera company conceit once and for all. That’s amateur hour stuff from Judy Garland movies a half century before he was born. Wall Street likes SNAP as a media company, a Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) optimized for the smartphone generation if you will. If Spiegel sticks to that story next week, he might earn a little applause.

And he needs to address questions around what would happen to SNAP if a rival like FB — which owns Instagram — gets serious about monetizing photo streams first. I think the risk here is overstated, but stocks that run on extreme moods tend to cycle between euphoria and existential dread. The more Spiegel can steer sentiment away from the gloom, the farther the bulls can run the chart between mood swings.

Wall Street had a lot of hope riding SNAP. Spiegel’s job now is to keep that hope alive by making a compelling case that while gratification will be delayed, it will still be sweet when (and not if) it arrives.

