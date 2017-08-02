SodaStream International Ltd (SODA) Shares Fall Despite Earnings Beat

SodaStream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA ) shares were down Wednesday as the company unveiled its earnings.

For its second quarter, the company earned 64 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ projections of 54 cents per share. The figure was 74% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Revenue came in at $130.6 million, which was also better than Wall Street’s expectations of $128.67 million. The figure topped the year-ago period by 10%.

“The strong momentum that we’ve recently experienced building a global sparkling water franchise continued into the second quarter,” commented Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream.

The company’s machine unit sales surged 35% year-over-year, coming in at 859,000 thanks to the company’s growing popularity around the world. Gas refill units were also higher by 10%, coming in at an all-time high of 8.3 million.

Higher profitability is helping SodaStream inject cash into its improved manufacturing techniques and other rising expenses. “We are confident that we are moving ahead with a balanced approach to increasing global household penetration and user retention, both generating greater shareholder value,” Birnbaum added.

Working capital was 1.6% lower than the period ending December 21, 2016 at $122.8 million, while inventories surged 11.9% since that same period.

SodaStream’s cash and bank deposits amounted to $108.5 million by the end of the previous quarter, which is higher than the $57.3 million at December 31, 2016.

Tax expense was $1.8 million with an effective tax rate of 11.1%, $700 million higher than the year-ago period.

SODA stock fell 4.7% Wednesday.