Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Is a Dead Cat Bouncing

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) shares have been trying to find their footing ever since they were smacked 7% overnight last week. As is usually the case, the cause for the drubbing in SBUX stock was an earnings misstep. Starbucks failed to meet the Street’s expectations and was beaten handily.

But what of this week’s rally? Have the seeds of a new uptrend been planted? Was the recent plunge capitulation, a washing out of the weak-hands?

Bulls would certainly like to hope so. Unfortunately, I suspect they built their hope on a faulty foundation. Starbucks stock still looks mighty vulnerable to me.

Starbucks’ Charts

As you can see on the weekly chart, SBUX stock has been dead money for two years now. It has been a shoving match between two equally powerful opponents. And despite a few near-victories, we’ve yet to see a decisive winner to the bout.

That has left the stock trendless. Just look at those 20-week and 50-week moving averages crisscrossing in fence-sitting fashion. Make up your mind and start trending already!

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

With last week’s tankage, Starbucks is now testing the lower end of its range. That, coupled with its oversold status, is likely the cause for this week’s rebound. But I think it’s a ruse, and we’re liable to see more bloodletting before a bona fide bottom takes root.

Allow me to make the case using the daily chart.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

First, consider the trend. At $55.68, SBUX is submerged well below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Not exactly the characteristics of a healthy stock, you know?

And if you were going to initiate counter-trend trades to capitalize on the oversold bounce, well, that ship has sailed. With this week’s pop, Starbucks has now rallied 5% off last week’s lows.

I don’t doubt we could climb another day or two. But too much resistance looms overhead for me to want to be a buyer here.

