This Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Drop Is a Gift – Here’s How to Trade It

Profit-taking is striking stocks across the board this morning. And many market darlings are retreating to lower-risk entry points. So if the sea of red has you depressed, consider it your silver lining.
One of the most attractive dip buys on Wall Street is Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX). Indeed, traders who missed the earnings-induced launch in FCX are now receiving a second chance.
Freeport-McMoRan is one of the most actively traded stocks in the metals and mining space. And for a good reason. With a beta of 2.57, it’s plenty volatile offering quick profits to participants on the right side of its swift swings.
The nascent uptrend has an earnings announcement to thank for its jumpstart. FCX launched 14.7% last Tuesday on monster volume.
Resistance levels melted in the face of its fiery flight and now the stock finds itself soundly in bullish territory. The 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages are all pointing higher. In this environment, buying dips is a no-brainer.
This week’s retreat dropped FCX back to its 50% retracement level, which means it’s given back half of the gains from its prior advance.
The 50% zone marks the sweet spot for where dip-buyers typically congregate, so it should come as no surprise that this morning’s weakness is getting bought up.
The FCX Trade
Freeport-McMoRan’s cheap price tag makes it a prime candidate for selling puts. The margin requirement for selling puts is minimal, which elevates the potential return on investment.
Sell the Sept $13 puts for 25 cents or better. If the stock sits above $13 at expiration, you will capture the max profit of $25 per contract. In selling the put, you are obligating yourself to buy 100 shares of stock at a cost basis of $12.75.
If you’re not a willing buyer at this discounted price, then close the position if FCX falls to $13.
As of this writing, Tyler Craig held bullish positions in FCX. Want to learn how to master the art of option selling for high-probability cash flow? Check out Tyler’s recently released video series through Tackle Trading on how to systematically sell iron condors for monthly income.