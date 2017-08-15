Trade of the Day: International Paper Co (IP)

To receive further updates on this International Paper Co (NYSE: IP ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

As the market rallies, bonds have actually been relatively defensive. While traders need to be careful about bullish positions, yields are not putting as much negative pressure on dividends. We think this is a very good environment for IP to continue its bounce off support.

The stock got an upgrade as paperboard prices are rising with increased consumer demand. Strong shippers and online sales should continue to support the stock while the dividend makes it more attractive for value investors. In the short-term, we expect IP to re-approach its prior highs near $58 per share as investors accumulate “defensive stocks.”

‘Buy to open’ the IP September 55 Calls (IP170915C00055000) for a maximum price of $0.72.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.



Most recently, John and Wade are co-options strategists of Turbo Trader Live — a live, interactive trading room service that runs two hours every trading day the market is open. Turbo Trader Live focuses on long call and put options, as well as long and short vertical spread strategies. Find out how to get in on the live trading action and start making real profits by clicking here.