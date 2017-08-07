To receive further updates on this Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.



Retail REITs are finishing up their end of earnings reports, and the news isn’t great. Net Operating Income (NOI) and dividend stability outlooks have weakened. Even the above-expectation reports have dragged prices up to resistance, where a drop is more likely and beginning to develop.

Our outlook for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT ) is short-term as investors reprice the value of retail REIT dividends in a shifting interest-rate environment with compressed retail margins. We expect SKT to drop through support in the short term and are expecting a target in the low $20 range.

‘Buy to open’ the SKT September 25 Puts (SKT170915P00025000) for a maximum price of $0.65.



