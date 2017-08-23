Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock Could Explode … Or Implode

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was a darling of the markets until it wasn’t. ULTA stock hit an all-time high of $314.86 in early June when the wheels fell off, sending it on a downward spiral that saw the cosmetics and skincare retailer lose more than a quarter of its value in a little more than two months.

For anyone who’s counting, that’s $5.2 billion in market cap that Ulta lost.

It’s the first time the company’s loyal investors have seen a sniff of weakness over the past eight years — a stretch of time in which it had one down year, barely a blip of 1.8% in 2013, while producing seven up years with a minimum annual total return of 32%.

We, folks, are at a crossroad. What happens next determines whether the bottom is in or the slide continues into the $100s.

Ulta Beauty announces its second-quarter earnings Thursday, Aug. 24, after the markets close. While they’re expected to be good, any visible chink in the armor will hit ULTA stock hard.

Here’s what I’ll be looking for in its earnings report.

Same-Store Sales

Analysts in recent days have been lowering their expectations for Ulta Beauty as a result of perceived industry-wide difficulties for all participants, including one of its leaders. Stifel cut its 12-month target price by 17% to $270 on those fears.

Also, industry players feel Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to move further into the beauty market taking sales from Ulta Beauty both online and off. Personally, I believe it’s possible that Jeff Bezos & Co. could take some e-commerce market share from Ulta Beauty, but its unique in-store customer experience will keep customers coming in.

In last year’s second quarter, Ulta grew its retail and salon same-store sales by 12.6% on top of an 8.9% increase in Q2 2015. In Q1 2017, its same-store sales for retail and salon were up 10.9% and 9.9%, respectively.

Overall, including e-commerce, the company had same-store sales growth of 14.4% in Q2 2016. In May at the time of its Q1 2017 earnings release, Ulta Beauty upped its guidance for overall same-store sales growth in fiscal 2017 from a range of 8%-10% to 9%-11%.

Anything in the double digits will mean it’s still on plan.

E-Commerce

According to analysts following ULTA stock, this is where the rubber meets the road.

In the first quarter, Ulta Beauty’s e-commerce sales grew by 70.9% year-over-year to $104.3 million, or 7.9% of its overall revenue. In the second quarter a year ago, e-commerce sales were $55.9 million, and the year before that they were $36.1 million. That’s 189% growth over two years. Moreover, e-commerce sales in Q2 2015 were 3.4% of overall revenue; today, they represent more than double that.

