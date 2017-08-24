3 Underrated Bond ETFs for Your Income Portfolio

I write a ton of words every week on the topic of building income portfolios using exchange-traded funds. Some articles are purely an exercise in research and education, while others are directed towards real-world concepts that we are implementing for clients of our firm.

It’s through this process that I often dive into a new fund or sector and compare it to an established group of peers. It’s also refreshing to see funds that I have reviewed favorably in the past live up to (or exceed) their lofty expectations.

In both instances, I am drawn to funds that set themselves apart through a dynamic index strategy, low cost structure, or unique value-add. Anyone can go buy the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: LQD ) or the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA: BND ). Those are the bland, boring benchmarks. What interests me is finding tools to replace or supplement those vehicles to create a well-rounded income portfolio with market-beating potential.

Below are a few off-the-beaten-track bond ETFs with world-class qualities.

