Why Finish Line Inc (FINL), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Are 3 of Today’s Worst Stocks

Traders were initially spooked by renewed missile threats from North Korea, sending stocks into the red at the open. As the day wore on though, investors decided the threat wasn’t really a reason to steer clear of stocks. By the time the closing bell rang the S&P 500 Index was at 2,446.30, up 0.08%.

Not every name got on the bullish bandwagon though. Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL ), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) fell early, and weren’t able to pick themselves up off the mat.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

What started out as a very good day for investors of electronics retailer Best Buy turned into a disastrous one, with BBY stock ending the day down a whopping 11.9%.

The initial reaction to this morning’s quarterly report was bullish. The company reported income of 69 cents per share on sales of $8.94 billion. Analysts were only calling for revenue of $8.66 billion and earnings of 63 cents per share of BBY. Better still, same-store sales were up a healthy 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEO Hubert Joly reversed the initial gain of 5%, however, by warning during the conference call that such strong same-store sales growth wasn’t the “new norm.” Though the company’s Q3 and full-year guidance suggested that growth at something near that pace was indeed in the cards, investors took Joly’s caution at face value.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

For a couple of weeks it looked like Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares were content to just hold their ground following their early-August selloff following a short-lived bullish response to last quarter’s surprisingly decent earnings. No such luck though. Another pessimist analyst put the market back into a selling mood for VRX.

Mizuho’s Irina Koffler did the deed, noting today of her decision to lower her price target on VRX from $8 to $7:

“Our valuation relies in part on SOTP analysis and we note that EBITA margins in the Diversified segment dropped from ~81% in 2016 to 73% YTD. This business remains very critical to Valeant and in 2Q:17 Diversified revenue declined 27.3% Y/Y (representing 16% of top line but 30% of EBITA). This segment should fare even worse in 2H:17, as the company reported generic inventory stocking in 1H:17… We expect Valeant to miss its 2017 revenue and EBITDA guidance, and FactSet consensus 2018 estimates still appear too high.”

That seed of doubt was enough to send VRX to a loss of 7% on Tuesday.

Finish Line Inc (FINL)

Finally, though nobody should be surprised — in light of the headwind sports apparel and sports apparel retailers have run into — Finish Line shares were destroyed on Tuesday after the company warned investors that its Q2 bottom line wouldn’t be as strong as expected. Specifically, with total sales down 3.3% and same-store sales falling 4.6%, Finish Line only anticipates earning between 8 cents and 12 cents per share for the quarter that ends this week.

Already down more than 44% for the year prior to today, thanks to a slow and relentless implosion of the athletic apparel market, today’s 18.4% tumble took FINL shares deep into new 52-week low territory.

Fanning the bearish flames that burned FINL on Tuesday was news that the company had put a so-called “poison pill” in place, effectively making it impossible for Finish Line to be acquired. For many investors, a buyout was the only lingering hope.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Follow him on Twitter, at @jbrumley.