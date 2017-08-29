Workday Inc (WDAY): Make Money or the Stock Gets It!

Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY ) is having a fantastic 2017, with WDAY stock up more than 50% for the year-to-date. But come Wednesday, Aug. 30, after the market closes, the cloud application company faces the most important moment in its corporate history.

It’s profit time!

Analysts are expecting Workday to report 15 cents per share of earnings on $507 million in revenue, and there is hope for 17 cents, if you believe the whisper number. This would not be extraordinary. There are only 131 million shares, so we’re talking about $20 million, give or take.

Save for this: Since coming public in 2012, Workday has not been profitable.

This is not a mortal sin for a fast-growing company, and Workday has grown fast, with revenues more than tripling between 2014 and 2016. But that vaunted growth rate is starting to slow, as the numbers get bigger. Revenues came in at $480 million last quarter, so $507 million is just a 5% bump.

Time to justify that $21 billion market cap.

The Bear Case

Workday was built to focus on human resources applications. It’s software, sold as a service, that runs in a cloud. This had been a sweet spot in the market, the one occupied by companies like Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ).

But when a bunch of people blow up balloons all at once — as when they occupy a market niche — there will come a time when all the space in the room is occupied, and the balloons start to bump against one another. That’s what is happening in cloud applications, which are sold to large enterprises as an alternative to on-premises operations.

Of the 34 analysts now following Workday, only 12 still have it on their buy lists, with 22 saying hold. That’s not what new investors want to see. The stock now trades at 8.4 times anticipated sales, leading some analysts to expect a fall from the Aug. 29 opening price of $102.45 after earnings. After all, Workday is no longer competing against a server in a closet, but Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) in a cloud.

The Bull Case

Workday still has its bulls. Royal Bank of Canada even has a $116 price target on the stock. And WDAY stock isn’t up more than 50% in 2017 for nothing.

Optimists will point out that Gartner still has Workday listed as a leader in its “magic quadrant” analysis, meaning it considers the software first-rate.

