Hottest Mining Stocks Now – NAK SDRL AG SGY

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK ): NAK stock is up 7.94% today.

Seadrill Ltd ( SDRL ): SDRL stock is up 4.72% today.

First Majestic Silver ( AG ): AG stock is up 4.22% today.

Stone Energy Corp ( SGY ): SGY stock is up 2.08% today.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is up 5.45% today.

Comstock Resources ( CRK ): CRK stock is up 3.85% today.

Legacy Reserves LP ( LGCY ): LGCY stock is up 4.67% today.

Vale S.A. ( VALE ): VALE stock is up 3.76% today.

Yamana Gold ( AUY ): AUY stock is up 3.54% today.

Seabridge Gold ( SA ): SA stock is up 2.65% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Basic Energy Services ( BAS ): BAS stock is up 8144.44% today.

China Natural Res ( CHNR ): CHNR stock is up 3.85% today.

Yuma Energy Inc ( YUMA ): YUMA stock is down 3.42% today.

Enduro Royalty Trust ( NDRO ): NDRO stock is down 3.16% today.

New Concept Energy Inc ( GBR ): GBR stock is down 1.86% today.

Contango Oil & Gas Company ( MCF ): MCF stock is up 0.11% today.

Harvest Natural Resources Inc ( HNR ): HNR stock is down 0.33% today.

Mountain Prv Dmds ( MDM ): MDM stock is down 1.03% today.

Parker Drilling Company ( PKD ): PKD stock is down 0.73% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.