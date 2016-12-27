Should You Buy Sirius XM Stock in 2017?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) investors in 2017 will have to account for Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA ).

Created in April by Liberty Media and owning a 61% stake in Sirius, LSXMA has generally been outperformed by SIRI stock. But the fate of the latter is dependent entirely on the whims of LSXMA chairman John Malone, so Malone’s ideas must be accounted for by Sirius stock investors.

Right now, Malone is interested in buying the Formula 1 race circuit, and changing the name of his Liberty Media Group (NASDAQ: LMCA ) to reflect that. Last month Malone seemed interested in buying Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE: P ), a deal our Lucas Hahn says makes sense because it would “future proof” Sirius, giving it a streaming music offering beyond its current pay radio offerings. But Pandora rejected Sirius’ latest offer, and nothing more has been forthcoming.

The real question is not whether Sirius XM has a future, but whether John Malone can capitalize on it. It’s something you can speculate on, if you have speculative money.

Me, I’ve got my retirement money on this market, so I’ll pass.

Sirius, Past and Future

Right now, SiriusXM is growing at 10% per year, selling for three times its revenue with a market cap of $12 billion. It usually brings about 12% of that revenue to the net income line, although it should beat that in 2016, as it beat that figure in just three quarters this year.

Sirius XM was created through the merger of two competing satellite radio networks in 2008, regulators deciding that there was ample competition for them from other technologies. It has been trying to get into Internet streaming since 2011, and reports it was close to a deal with Pandora sent those shares up 10% at the start of December.

They haven’t looked back even as Pandora has sought other suitors.

Sirius did incumbents in the streaming business a solid service last month by paying $25-40 million to settle a lawsuit by The Turtles, an old rock group, which sets a price for music published before 1972 and could help keep competitors out of the market.

But a recent deal with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) could turn the company into a must-have for car owners interested in security or who, like me, tend to lose their keys.