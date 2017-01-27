Facebook Security Keys Will Allow Users to Lock Their Accounts

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is introducing a new way for users to protect their accounts with Security Keys.

Facebook Security Keys are actual physical devices that a person can carry on them to give them access to their FB account. It works with Universal 2nd Factor and acts as a second level of security after the user’s password is entered.

Facebook Security Keys are plugged into USB ports for use. Once plugged in, an owner simply has to tap the button on the device to have it provide the information needed to log in to their account.

Facebook already recommends YubiKey as a retailer that users can obtain the Security Keys from. The devices start at $18 and go up to $50. They can also work on other supported accounts, such as Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ).

The advantages of using a Facebook Security Key include protection from phishing. It makes it almost impossible for hackers to obtain access to a user’s account without the psychical key.

As it is now, Facebook Security Keys will only work on the newest versions of Chrome and Opera on computers. They also don’t work with the company’s smartphone app. However, owners of Android devices can use them to log in from the newest mobile version of Chrome. This requires the device to support NFC and for it to have Google Authenticator installed.

Facebook Security Keys were introduced at the same time that the social media company updated its Privacy Basics. The update introduces several new options for users and makes Privacy Basics easier to navigate on mobile devices.