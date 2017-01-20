4 Top Stocks to Buy Under the Trump Administration

Yesterday, I kicked off this special three-part Inauguration series by explaining why the incoming administration will be a game changer on Wall Street. Today, I’m giving you the information you need to act on this information.

President-elect Trump has made it very clear that he wants to increase defense and infrastructure spending, as well as boost domestic energy production.

I have handpicked four stocks that are poised to break out under the new administration, so if you’re looking to invest in the Trump rally, this is an excellent starting point. Let’s take a look…

Top Defense Stock

Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) is a major defense contractor, serving the U.S. and 25 other nations. Northrop Grumman brings in nearly $25 billion in annual sales through building aircraft carriers, tankers, strategic bombers as well as radar systems.

NOC posted solid operating results for the most recent quarter. More importantly, the company is in excellent shape for FY 2017. Looking ahead, analysts expects full-year EPS of $12.14 on sales of $25.03 billion. This translates to 4.1% annual sales growth and 3.9% earnings growth, which is solid for the defense industry.

However, those estimates will likely climb higher after President Trump releases his proposed defense budget in January or February. Analysts consider Northrop Grumman to be one of the top beneficiaries of the expecting increase in defense spending.

I must also mention that Northrop Grumman repurchased $3.2 billion of its shares last year, as it continues its generous $4 billion share repurchase program. This, combined with a 1.7% dividend yield, makes NOC an excellent long-term investment. NOC is a B-rated Buy in Portfolio Grader.

Top Infrastructure Stock

MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ ) has provided engineering, construction and maintenance support for major infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. for the past 80 years. The company operates in several industries, including utilities (wind farms, solar farms and natural gas), government (water and sewer) and communications (wired and wireless telephony).

The company is in line to benefit from an increase in infrastructure spending under the Trump administration, as it provides engineering, construction and maintenance support for major infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. As a result, analysts have been revising their earnings estimates higher since the Presidential election in November.

Currently, MasTec is expected to report triple-digit earnings growth for the foreseeable future. For the fourth quarter, earnings are forecast to surge 157% year-over-year to 54 cents per share, up from 21 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts are also looking for sales to grow 27.6% year-over-year to $1.31 billion.

And the best part is that MTZ is expected to keep up the pace through 2017. MTZ is an A-rated Strong Buy in Portfolio Grader.

