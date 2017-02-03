3 Japanese Stocks That Will Rise on Donald Trump-Shinzo Abe Summit

In a test of diplomacy, President Donald Trump will have to carefully balance polar expectations ahead of a summit with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. A harsh critic of Japan — and consequently, Japanese stocks — Trump eagerly called out practices such as currency manipulation. That may be fine for bolstering support among the conservative base, but won’t curry much favors beyond that. But since his victory, Trump’s campaign messages have understandably weighed on Japan stocks.

Not one to let things slide, Shinzo Abe quickly took action. He was the first world leader to meet Donald Trump following his electoral triumph.

Although exact details of that initial encounter aren’t available, the optics certainly looked good. If anything, it provided a reprieve for Japan stocks. After all, Japanese companies have made tremendous investments into the American economy. Anything that would threaten that dynamic would be troubling, to say the least.

Encouragingly, there are signs that Trump is reciprocating the positive vibes. Following the formal meeting in Washington, the two leaders will board Air Force One to play a round of golf in Florida. Trump was insistent that Abe be his partner for the game. That’s a remarkable shift, if you consider the President’s past comments about Japan and Japanese stocks. These included unfair trade deals, manipulative monetary policy and even Pearl Harbor.

At the same time, Japan stocks are in a holding pattern. While Trump’s recent overtures are welcome, his actions are a different story. Shortly after taking office, the President issued an executive order removing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That, above all else, is probably most problematic for Shinzo Abe. The prime minister spent considerable political capital forwarding the TPP. But without the U.S., the partnership is useless.

Regardless of this hiccup, investors should be overall bullish on Japanese stocks. Although Donald Trump is a difficult man, he’s not stupid. Japan is the most critical American ally in the Pacific region. This is all the more true in the face of a rising China. Indeed, the Pew Research Center indicates that Americans and Japanese have a positive view of each other, especially against this geopolitical backdrop.

Being friendly towards Japan may mean that Trump will make Japan stocks great again. That, however, may be a small cost compared to the overall benefit. Here are three Japanese stocks that will rise on the upcoming summit.

