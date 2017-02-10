Best Job Ever? Cadbury & Oreo Team Up to Hire a Chocolate Taster

You could work for Cadbury and Oreo as a chocolate tester if you live in Europe.

One of the most delicious job openings ever has become available in the UK, where Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) is encouraging chocolate aficionados to apply to a position that will allow them to literally taste chocolate for a living.

Well, you won’t be able to eat chocolate all day as the position is part time, requiring seven and a half hours per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:15 p.m. through 12:45 p.m. The chocolate tester position is for people who can make it to Mondelez’s Reading office.

The maker of Cadbury and Oreo said that you will need to give “objective and honest feedback” on the company’s products. In order to be considered for the job, you must have a “passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection” and a willingness to try new products.

Mondelez added that the job will help the company in its bid to become the top chocolate seller in the world. With these chocolate testers, the Cadbury maker will be able to perfect its products by determining what aspects of it are not working, as well as what it is working.

Will other chocolate makers now follow this route and hire people to test their products as they look to increase the quality of what they offer.

