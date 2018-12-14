New York Sues Target, Walmart Over Lead in Kids’ Toys

A new lawsuit sees New York suing Target (NYSE: TGT ) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) over lead in kid’s toys.

The lawsuit against Target and Walmart is over a Cra-Z-Jewelz bracelet crafting kit imported into the U.S. by LaRose. The lawsuit also seeks to hold LaRose responsible for bringing the kits to the U.S and selling them through the two retailers.

According to New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood’s office, the toys contained lead levels ranging from 120 ppm to 980 ppm. At the high end of that range, it has the toys with lead levels almost 10 times higher than what the government allows.

LaRose was made aware of the high lead levels in the kids’ toys back in 2016. When this happened, the company announced a recall on the product. Both Target and Walmart also recalled the toys. Walmart notes that it hasn’t carried the product in its stores or online since the recall.

The lawsuit from New York is seeking civil penalties from the three companies. This includes penalties ranging from $70 to $6,000 for each of the Cra-Z-Jewelz bracelet crafting kit they were seeking to sell in the state, reports ABC News.

“No one should have to worry that their child’s toy may be toxic. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Underwood said in a Tweet. “We’re asking the court to assess civil penalties, and seeking a court order to ensure that dangerous toys stay off store shelves for good.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.