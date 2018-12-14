Target, Funko Team Up on Target Bullseye Dog Funko Pop

Target (NYSE: TGT ) and Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO ) are teaming up to release a special Funko Pop.

The new Funk Pop from the two is the Target Bullseye Dog. This is a special edition Funko Pop that will only be around for a limited amount of time. Customers that want to pick one up from their local TGT stores can find them from Dec. 16, 2018 through Jan. 31, 2019.

Anyone that is looking to do their shopping online can find the Target Bullseye Dog Funko Pop even earlier. The item goes up for sale on the company’s website today and will remain available through Jan. 31, 2019.

Target and Funko also note that the new Funko Pop figure also benefits the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This saw Funko donating a total of $50,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Pop! Pets.

“Generous partners like Funko make it possible for St. Jude to continue our lifesaving work,” Richard Shadyac Jr, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said in a statement. “Contributions made through this campaign are helping ensure that families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

Customers that want to pick up their own Target Bullseye Dog Funko Pop online are currently out of luck. The figure was going for $29.99 on the retailer’s website, but is temporarily out of stock.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.