Thursday Apple Rumors: iPad Mini 5 Launching Later in 2019

QCOM is seeking to fine AAPL for iPhone sales in Germany

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of when the iPad mini 5 may launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: iPad Mini 5 Launching Later in 2019iPad mini: A recent rumor claims that the iPad mini 5 will launch later this year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, Compal Electronics is going to be one of the suppliers of the device. The report claims that it will prepare the device for launch later this year. This still doesn’t nail down when the device will come out, but it does give us a better idea of its launch period.

iPhone Ban: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) wants Apple to pay for still selling iPhone devices in Germany, AppleInsider notes. QCOM is asking a German court to place fines on the company for continuing to sell its smartphones in the country despite a ban. AAPL itself isn’t selling the smartphones the ban covers, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 lines, in the country. However, there are still other independent retailers that are. Qualcomm argues that this is the tech company defying the iPhone sale ban.

Mario Kart Tour: Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) is delaying the Mario Kart Tour game coming to the iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. The video game company is no longer releasing its Mario Kart Tour iPhone game next month. Instead, it will now be launching sometime this summer. The game will be free-to-start, but will require purchase for the full experience.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
