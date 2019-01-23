The Colonel Sanders KFC-Funko Pop Is Here!

There’s a new Colonel Sanders Funko Pop that fans of KFC or the figures can add to their collection.

There are actually two different versions of the Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO ) figure that customers can get their hands on. The first is the normal version. This one features Colonel Sanders holding a bucket of KFC chicken.

You can find this figure up for preorder on Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) website, as well as at other retailers. The price for it is currently $10.99. The appearance of Colonel Sanders for this figure uses his iconic look of wearing a white suit.

Collectors that are looking for something a bit more rare have another option. This one is a limited version of the Colonel Sanders KFC Funko Pop figure. Rather than carrying a bucket of chicken, this one is holding a black cane in his left hand. He is still wearing the white suit the Colonel is known for.

Anyone looking to pick up this Colonel Sanders Funko Pop will have to be a bit more careful. This figure is only available for sale on the official Funko Shop website. It isn’t available for purchase just yet, though. Instead, customers will have to wait until 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time today if they want to order the limited edition figure. There’s also a limit of one order per customer.

Anyone that misses out on the limited edition Colonel Sanders Funko Pop can probably still find one online from resellers. However, they will likely have to pay a much higher price for the figure.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.