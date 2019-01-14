The Detroit Auto Show 2019 kicked off on Monday and there are plenty of new vehicles in store from some of the biggest carmakers out there.
The new vehicles showcase will run from today through Sunday, Jan 27, 2019, lasting a total of two weeks. Here are five of the hottest new cars to keep an eye on throughout the Detroit Auto Show 2019 as these may be vehicles that help to define the new year:
- Ford 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 (NYSE:F): The new Shelby GT500 from Ford is a force to be reckoned with as it comes equipped with a new engine that churns out more than 700 hp. This vehicle is as powerful as the company’s new Mustang race cars that you see in NASCAR.
- Toyota Supra (NYSE:TM): This vehicle is the result of a collaboration between Toyota and BMW, consisting of a high-performance sports you can also get in coupe form.
- Fiat Chrysler 2019 Ram 2500, 3500 (NYSE:FCAU): These pickup trucks are sure to excite in 2019, with the 3500 offering 1,000 pound-feet of torque. The company called it the most “technologically advanced and luxurious” heavy-duty truck ever designed.
- Volkswagen 2020 Passat: The German carmaker will bring this vehicle into the midsize sedan market, which has a swankier interior than the previous iteration of it, as well as more advanced driver assistance technologies.
- Kia Telluride SUV: The Kia Telluride is a three-row, seven-passenger luxury SUV concept with a modern and muscular shape.
Which one are you the most excited about?