The Detroit Auto Show 2019 kicked off on Monday and there are plenty of new vehicles in store from some of the biggest carmakers out there.

The new vehicles showcase will run from today through Sunday, Jan 27, 2019, lasting a total of two weeks. Here are five of the hottest new cars to keep an eye on throughout the Detroit Auto Show 2019 as these may be vehicles that help to define the new year:

Ford 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 (NYSE: F

(NYSE: Toyota Supra (NYSE: TM

(NYSE: Fiat Chrysler 2019 Ram 2500, 3500 (NYSE: FCAU

(NYSE: Volkswagen 2020 Passat : The German carmaker will bring this vehicle into the midsize sedan market, which has a swankier interior than the previous iteration of it, as well as more advanced driver assistance technologies.

: The German carmaker will bring this vehicle into the midsize sedan market, which has a swankier interior than the previous iteration of it, as well as more advanced driver assistance technologies. Kia Telluride SUV: The Kia Telluride is a three-row, seven-passenger luxury SUV concept with a modern and muscular shape.

Which one are you the most excited about?