Kroger (NYSE: KR ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) are teaming up to develop a futuristic grocery store that will feature cutting-edge technologies, designed to bring in more consumers to the latter’s stores as grocery trends continue to shift.

The high-tech grocery store concept will incorporate elements of cloud computing and digital displays to streamline the shopping experience for customers and employees alike, making the process simpler and faster. Microsoft’s Azure offers cloud computing solutions, which will be added to this concept as the platform stores and processes in-store data in a way that will enhance how customers and workers interact with store products.

The Kroger stores will have new digital displays that will replace paper tags, while also showing product prices, promotions, as well as nutrition information. These displays will make it easier for workers to change information on a product when moving it to other parts of a store, or even when the company makes promotion or pricing changes on an item.

The displays will also have the ability to change and show icons that examine a customer’s grocery list and helps them find the item they need quicker. The concept is being tested at the moment at two Kroger stores, located in Monroe, Ohio and Redmond, Washington respectively–these locations are located near the Kroger and Microsoft headquarters respectively.

These stores will rival Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) own high-tech grocery stores that offer checkout-free shopping.

KR stock is up 1.9% and MSFT stock is up 0.7% on Tuesday.