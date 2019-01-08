Mondelez Headquarters Moving to Fulton Market Neighborhood in Chicago

Recent news for Chicago includes the Mondelez headquarters moving to the city.

Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) says that it will be leaving behind its old headquarters in Deerfield, Mich., as it heads to a new headquarters currently being built in Chicago, Ill. This will have to taking 400 employees with it as part of the move.

Mondelez 400 employees will find their new headquarters at 905 W. Fulton Market. They will occupy a five-story building that sits near the center of the district. This will put them near the headquarters of other major companies, such as McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ).

Employees don’t have to worry about the Mondelez headquarters moving just yet. The company isn’t ready to actually switch to the new building. Instead, it will be holding off the change until April of next year. It’s worth noting that MDLZ has singed a 15-year lease for the building.

“Fulton Market is an exciting part of the City of Chicago that has acquired a well-deserved reputation for world-class food,” Dirk Van de Put, the Chairman and CEO of Mondelez, told Chicago Tribune. “We’re privileged to be part of this rapidly-developing scene.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is also happy about the Mondelez headquarters moving to the city. He told the Chicago Sun Times that he believes it will be a “win-win for the company,” as well as for the city of Chicago.

MDLZ stock was up 1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

