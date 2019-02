Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of about the company’s music streaming app. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Google Home: Owners of Google Home recently saw Apple Music available on the device, reports MacRumors. According to Google, this was simply a bug. It states that the music streaming service is only available on its Android smartphones. However, this may actually be a sign that users can expect Music to come to the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) smartspeaker in the future. Just like it did with the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo.

Duplicate Apps: AAPL is cracking down on duplicate apps in the iOS App Store, AppleInsider notes. The company has been taking down VoIP apps that have multiple versions available. These apps were manipulating searches to show up more frequently with several different versions. This is starting with VoIP apps, but will likely start hitting duplicate apps in other categories soon.

Streaming Survey: A recent survey shows that there isn’t much interest in an Apple streaming service, reports 9to5Mac. The recent survey from Baird asked customers if they would be interested in a streaming service from the company. Only 18% of those responding to the survey reported that they have “some interest” in it. This is a bit low and may show that AAPL’s streaming service could experience trouble at launch.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.