Domino’s Earnings: Why DPZ Stock Is Down Big Today

The Domino’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2018 has DPZ stock falling hard on Thursday.

The blow to DPZ stock today starts with Domino’s (NYSE: DPZ ) reporting earnings per share of $2.62 for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $2.09 from the same time last year. However, this is still below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.69 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Domino’s earnings release for the fourth quarter of the year was $111.64 million. This is up from the company’s net income of $93.33 million reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Domino’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 also includes operating income of $179.64 million. The pizza chain’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $175.25 million.

The most recent Domino’s earnings report also has the company bringing in revenue of $1.08 billion. This is better than the company’s revenue of $891.51 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. Unfortunately for DPZ stock, this still misses analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.10 billion for the period.

Domino’s also announced a quarterly dividend for investors in DPZ stock. The company will be paying a dividend of 65 cents per share to stockholders on March 29, 2019. Shareholders must be on record as of March 15, 2019 to receive this dividend. This quarterly dividend is 18% higher than the previous one.

DPZ stock was down 9% as of Thursday afternoon.

