Tuesday Apple Rumors: Hololens Co-Inventor Avi Bar-Zeev Leaves Apple

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company losing an AR team member. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Hololens: Avi Bar-Zeev is no longer working at Apple, reports Variety. The co-inventor of the Hololens AR headset stopped working for AAPL in January. He notes that his departure was the “best” one could have and wouldn’t speak about product plans at the company. Avi Bar-Zeev was reportedly working on an AR headset for AAPL that some were expecting to come out in 2020. It’s unknown if that will still take place following his departure.

iOS 12.2 Public Beta: The second iOS 12.2 public beta will be coming out today, MacRumors noted. This release will bring public beta testers up to speed with developers. The second developer beta of iOS 12.2 came out yesterday. One of the noteworthy additions of this new update is the inclusion of four new Animoji for users to play around with.

HomePod: The HomePod isn’t doing all that well in the U.S., reports 9to5Mac. A recent study by CIRP claims that the HomePod currently only holds 6% of the smartspeaker market in the U.S. This means there are roughly 4 million of the units out in the wild. This has it trailing well behind Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo line with its 70% share of the market and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Home with its 24% share of the market.

