Walmart Earnings: WMT Stock Surges on Strong Q4 Beat

Walmart earnings for the retail company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has WMT stock up on Monday.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) reported earnings per share of $1.41 for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.33 from the same time last year. It was also good news for WMT stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.33 for the quarter.

The Walmart earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $3.81 billion. This is better than the company’s net income of $2.18 billion reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the Walmart earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $6.07 billion. The retail company reported operating income of $4.47 billion for the same period of the year prior.

Walmart earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 also has revenue coming in at $138.79 billion. This is up from the company’s revenue of $136.27 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. This was also a boon to WMT stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $138.65 billion for the period.

Walmart also recently announced an increase to its yearly dividend. The yearly dividend for holders of WMT stock is increasing from $2.08 to $2.12. The dividend will be split into four quarterly dividends of 53 cents. The first of these will be payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders on record as of March 15, 2019.

WMT stock was up 3% as of Monday morning.

