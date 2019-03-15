5 Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

March 15 is the Ides of March and InvestorPlace is joining in the on celebrations.

Source: Shutterstock

The Ides of March is a a well known date in history due to its connection with Roman politician Julius Caesar. This was the day that a collection of senators came together to stab Caesar to death.

It wasn’t just a couple of senators that decided to turn against Julius Caesar during the Ides of March, either. Instead, it was around 60 men that turned against him. Caesar was successfully assassinated after he was stabbed a total of 23 times.

While that’s certainly a gruesome way to go, many see those actions in a different light now. This includes using the Ides of March being in jokes and memes. This is exactly what InvestorPlace is celebrating with today in the following gallery. Feel free to share these images on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other social media platforms.

Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

Funny Ides of March Memes to Post on Social Media

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.