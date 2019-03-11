To receive further updates on this Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Strategic Trader today.

We are opening a new bearish trade on Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL ). As the price of crude oil and natural gas have plummeted from their 2018 highs, NBL has been struggling, along with the rest of the stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry group, to regain its footing.

Oil and Natural Gas Staying Low

Crude oil bounced up off of its $42.36 per barrel low in December, but most analysts believe it is going to remain below $60 per barrel for the foreseeable future.

Daily Chart of Crude Oil Futures — Chart Source: TradingView

Natural gas hasn’t done as well with its recovery in 2019. It is still trading below $3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), and with winter almost over, demand isn’t likely to be as high.

Daily Chart of Natural Gas Futures — Chart Source: TradingView

If we were operating in a market environment where everyone was unquestioningly bullish, it wouldn’t be such an insurmountable problem to see energy prices pulling back. But because everyone on Wall Street is hyper-concerned with revenue and earnings growth rates at the moment, NBL is having a difficult time justifying a higher stock price.

It’s tough to boost growth rates when your margins are getting squeezed because you can’t demand higher prices for the products you sell — crude oil and natural gas.

NBL Could Break Below Key Support

After hitting resistance at $24 for the past few months, NBL broke below the up-trending support level that has been interacting with the stock. We are looking for the stock to initially drop to support at $20 — NBL’s early February low — before ultimately retesting its 52-week low just below $18.

If the stock market in general starts to turn lower, NBL may even go on to establish a new 52-week low.

Daily Chart of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) — Chart Source: TradingView

We recommend shorting the stock to take advantage of the general weakness in the Independent Oil & Gas industry group.

