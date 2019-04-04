4 Cheap Large-Cap Stocks Surging Higher

U.S. equities are ripping higher again on Thursday thanks to reports that a trade agreement between the United States and China coming soon. with a meeting set to be rescheduled between President Xi and President Trump. While a subsequent report in Reuters denied this, Wall Street just couldn’t be bothered with the retraction.

As a result, the major large-cap averages have broken free of their post-October consolidation range and are closing in on prior record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is nearing the 26,500 level while the S&P 500 is closing in on the 2,900 level.

The move higher has been impressive, to say the least, with only a one-day drop below the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average the extent of the profit taking since late December. Over that time, the index has gained more than 22%. A number of large-cap stocks are in the midst of fresh moves higher and trade at reasonable valuations, opening the door for new money to participate.

Here are four large-cap stocks to watch:

Ford (F)

Ford (NYSE: F ) shares are pushing up and clear of their 200-day moving average for the first time since early last summer. Hype is building for an upcoming Mustang-inspired electric vehicle just as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) suffers another bout of disappointing production.

Shares are trading with a trailing P/E ratio of just 10.3x and a forward price-to-earnings of just 6.8x. The company will next report results on April 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 27 cents per share on revenues of $37.4 billion. When the company last reported on January 23, earnings of 30 cents per share matched estimates on a 0.5% rise in revenues.

AT&T (T)

The 5G wireless standard rollout — which promises much faster download speeds — is underway in select cities and is expected to result in not only a surge of handset upgrades but more expensive data plans as well. This will help move many large-cap stocks in the months to come. Already, AT&T (NYSE: T ) shares are pushing above their multi-month consolidation range to return to levels not seen since October.

Shares are trading with a trailing P/E ratio of just 11.5x and a forward P/E of just 8.8x. The company will next report results on April 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $45.2 billion. When the company last reported on January 30, earnings of 86 cents beat estimates by two cents on a 15.2% rise in revenues.

Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are on the edge of pushing to fresh highs as it challenges the prior record set last June near the $57-a-share threshold. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts recently cited INTC as among the semiconductor names worth a look in a high-quality sector.

Shares are trading with a trailing P/E of just 12.6x and a forward P/E of just 11.7x. The company will next report results on April 25 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $16 billion. When the company last reported on January 24, earnings of $1.28 beat estimates by six cents on a 9.4% rise in revenues.

Delta (DAL)

Delta (NYSE: DAL ) shares continue to fly higher, encouraged by some positive guidance from management and expectations of a supply constant in airline seats (caused by the 787 MAX grounding) that should bolster prices. Shares are challenging prior highs set in December, setting up a run at resistance near $61 which would be worth a 7% gain from here.

Shares are trading with a trailing P/E ratio of just 10.1x and a forward P/E of just 8.2x. The company will next report results on April 10 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 91 cents per share on revenues of $10.4 billion. When the company last reported on January 15, earnings of $1.30 beat estimates by four cents on a 5% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, the author held no positions in the aforementioned securities.