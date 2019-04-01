Is It Time to Swipe Right on Match Group Stock?

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) stock is an interesting company for a couple reasons. First, it’s one of the leading online dating site managers in the country, running Match, Tinder, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24.

Its products are available in 42 languages in more than 190 countries. And MTCH has been at it for more than two decades at this point.

The second point of interest is it’s owned by another publicly traded company, IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC ) that has even more online service companies under its umbrella. Its market cap is around $18 billion, and MTCH’s market cap is around $15 billion, so you can assume that MTCH is the division that steers the revenue ship at IAC.

And that’s why it’s interesting to look at on its own. MTCH stock is more focused and when you’re dealing with online service companies, that is very helpful.

How to View MTCH Stock

While online dating certainly began as a generational thing with GenXers, it has gained substantial popularity with older generations as well. And it has also spawned more focused dating services for more discriminating or targeted users.

Like everything else in online shopping, volume is crucial. The more there is to choose from, the better your odds at finding what you want. And there are few things more important than volume when it comes to looking for a partner.

Again, MTCH has the upper hand, since it is one of the leaders in the space and has been around much longer than most of its competition.

It also has broad-based products like Match and Tinder, as well as other products that are focused on specific demographics. But having those two massive feeders — Match has around 8 million users, Tinder has around 50 million users — it has a great audience to market its other more focused products to.

The analogy would be like fishing with one rod or fishing with more than one to increase your odds of catching a fish. And with MTCH, you don’t have to don’t have to start from scratch if you don’t want to.

A couple interesting stats on Tinder, as compiled by muchneeded.com:

Tinder gets 1.6 billion swipes a day

It logs about 1 million dates a week

Mondays and Tuesdays are the best days and 9 p.m. is the optimal time to get on.

Obviously, the U.S. is its most popular country, although it is a global phenomenon at this point.

But underlying all this is the fact that all these names and all this profile data makes these sites great advertising targets for other businesses. The fact that MTCH hasn’t had a significant data breech is very impressive, since privacy is absolutely crucial for its platforms.

But MTCH is able to draw revenue from members by using subscriptions and also make products and lists available to advertisers and marketers. It’s a great revenue model and continues to serve the company well.

My Portfolio Grader rates MTCH a B right now, given the volatility of the broader tech market. But online dating services aren’t going away anytime soon and it’s a great choice for a targeted investment in younger generations.

Louis Navellier is a renowned growth investor. He is the editor of four investing newsletters: Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, Accelerated Profits and Platinum Growth. His most popular service, Growth Investor, has a track record of beating the market 3:1 over the last 14 years. He uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify market-beating stocks. Mr. Navellier has made his proven formula accessible to investors via his free, online stock rating tool, PortfolioGrader.com. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.