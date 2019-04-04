7 National Burrito Day Deals for April 4, 2019

Today is National Burrito Day and that means there are loads of deals to keep an eye out for.

The following are some of the best National Burrito Day deals you can get your hands on today.

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG

(NYSE: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO

(NASDAQ: California Tortilla — This deal is for members of the chain’s rewards program and gets them credit for a free burrito or bowl if they purchase one today.

— This deal is for members of the chain’s rewards program and gets them credit for a free burrito or bowl if they purchase one today. Jimboy’s Tacos — Anyone with one of these stores near them can grab burritos today for just $2.50 a piece.

— Anyone with one of these stores near them can grab burritos today for just $2.50 a piece. Qdoba — This isn’t the best deal out there, but anyone ordering in store or through the mobile app today get triple rewards points.

— This isn’t the best deal out there, but anyone ordering in store or through the mobile app today get triple rewards points. Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO

(NASDAQ: Local Shops — This one always varies, but it is definitely worth checking out the local Ma & Pa shops near where you live to see if they have any deals running.

You can follow these links to see more National Burrito Day deals that are out there today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.