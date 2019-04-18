4 Stocks Surging on China’s Turnaround

U.S. equities are pushing higher on Thursday in part thanks to some very solid manufacturing activity data out of China earlier in the week. Not only did Q1 GDP growth hold at 6.4%, but factory activity picked up nicely after months of stagnation thanks in part to stimulus efforts out of Beijing.

Overall, industrial production increased by 8.5% in March from the year earlier. Retail sales were strong as well.

All of this, along with ongoing hints of a looming U.S.-China trade agreement, is bolstering expectations that the multi-year slump in Chinese prospects is about to end. Thus, China-focused U.S stocks, especially in the industrial and heavy equipment areas, are perking up nicely. Here are four stocks to buy that are on the move:

Caterpillar (CAT)



Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT ) shares are pushing up and away from prior resistance at the late February highs to return to levels not seen since early October. This extends away from the 50-day moving average, which has crossed above the 200-day average for the first time since last summer.

The company will next report results on April 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.95 per share on revenues of $13.4 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 28, earnings of $2.55 missed estimates by 44 cents on an 11.2% rise in revenues.

Deere (DE)



Shares of tractor maker Deere (NYSE: DE ) are punching up and out of a four-month consolidation range with a test of the $170-a-share level, a high that was first established back in early 2018. A breakout here would result in an extension to new record highs.

The company will next report results on May 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.57 per share on revenues of $10.2 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 15, earnings of $1.54 per share missed estimates by 22 cents on a 16.2% rise in revenues.

Terex (TEX)



Shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX ), maker of heavy lifting and material handling equipment, are challenging their 200-day moving average and look set for the first sustained push above that level since a previous rally that peaked in January 2018. Management recently issued strong forward guidance, targeting annual revenue growth of 45%.

The company will next report results on May 27. Analysts are looking for earnings of 61 cents per share on revenues of $1.1 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 25, earnings of 51 cents per share beat estimates by 4 cents on a 15.9% rise in revenues.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)



Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI ), the Dutch maker of agricultural and construction equipment, look set to break up and out of a three-month consolidation range as CNHI’s 50-day moving average is just beginning to cross up and over its 200-day average. This is the first such “golden cross” since 2016, so value buyers have been waiting a while to get back into this name.

The company will next report results on May 7 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 15 cents per share on revenues of $6.7 billion. When the company last reported on Feb. 7, earnings of 21 cents per share beat estimates by 6 cents on a 0.3% drop in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.