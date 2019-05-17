CRAY Stock Soars on Acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

CRAY stock is soaring on Friday following news that the company is being acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE ).

The deal will have Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquiring Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY ) for a total of $1.30 billion. This will have the company purchasing shares of CRAY stock for $35 each. The company will be paying for the stock with cash.

The price of $35 per share is a pretty premium for investors in CRAY stock. The company was trading at $29.81 when the markets closed on Thursday. This has the offer from Hewlett Packard Enterprise sitting at roughly 17% above that price.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise says that it is expecting the deal to be accretive to its non-GAAP operating profit and earnings in the first full year following the close. It is also expecting one-time integration costs to be absorbed into its free cash flow outlook of between $1.90 billion and $2.10 billion for fiscal 2020.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring together Cray’s leading-edge technology and HPE’s wide reach and deep product portfolio, providing customers of all sizes with integrated solutions and unique supercomputing technology to address the full spectrum of their data-intensive needs,” Peter Ungaro, President and CEO of Cray, said in a statement.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cray are expecting the deal to close during HPE’s first fiscal quarter of 2020. The deal will first need to complete customary closing conditions and get approval from regulators and shareholders before this can happen.

CRAY stock was up 19% and HPE stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon. CRAY stock is also up 37% and HPE is up 7% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.