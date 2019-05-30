KFC Vegan Fried Chicken?? The Colonel Is Exploring Options

KFC vegan fried chicken may be a thing in the future thanks to the growing alternatives to meat.

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM ), is considering adding KFC vegan options to its menu. However, the chain notes that it is still in the early stages of this. That’s means it will still be some time before thee changes start hitting the menu.

The new comes from a recent interview with Kevin Hochman, the President of KFC business in the U.S. He notes that just six months ago, the company would have never considered a vegan fried chicken option. Now things are different.

“Never say never. I would have said never six months ago,” Hochman told Business Insider. “Now, I’ve really re-thought that. We’re going to learn more about that. … It still feels a little early, but we’re going to learn about it.”

So why exactly is KFC vegan fried chicken something that the chain is considering? It likely has to do with growing customer demand for meat alternatives. Examples of this include offerings from Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ).

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR ) is expanding its menus to include more meat alternatives. Among these is the addition of the Impossible Whopper to its Burger King menu. Tim Horton’s is also experimenting with plant-based sausage from Beyond Meat at some stores.

YUM stock was up 1% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.