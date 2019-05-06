PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Plunges on Q4 Miss

PetMed Express earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have PETS stock falling hard on Monday.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS ) earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year include earnings per share of 32 cents. This is a major drop from the company’s earnings per share of 50 cents from the same time last year. It was also a blow to PETS stock by missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 46 cents for the period.

The PetMed Express earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has net income coming in at $6.62 million. This is down from the company’s net income of $10.18 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the PetMed Express earnings release for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year comes in at $7.80 million. That’s a decrease from the company’s operating income of $14.49 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

PetMed Express earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of the year also include revenue of $64.57 million. This is worse than the company’s revenue of $67.32 million reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year. Unfortunately for PETS stock, this also doesn’t meet analysts’ revenue estimate of $69.06 million for the quarter.

The most recent PetMed Express earnings report also has it announcing a dividend of 27 cents per share. This dividend will be payable on May 24, 2019 to investors that are on record as of May 17, 2019.

PETS stock was down 8% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.