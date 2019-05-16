Like many marijuana stocks, this pot company loses money and is probably destined for the dustbin of Wall Street history, but it may be setting up for a low-risk, high-reward short term investment. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CBDS ) is involved in many areas of the cannabis industry. There are definitely some lessons to be learned from a situation like this, Here are five things to consider:

Radar Screen: This stock got on to my radar screen because it is in the cannabis industry. it has also dropped 70% since September. Anytime that a stock falls that dramatically in such a short period of time, there is always a chance of a rebound or a ‘dead cat bounce’.

Fundamentals: The company has been losing money for years. Last year’s loss was (.20) per share.

Technicals: The stock is oversold and at levels that were support in the past. The $2 level was support last September, and after the recent selloff it has become support again. In addition, it has been in a clear downtrend . Because it is oversold and at support, there is a significant chance that it could rebound off of these levels. If it does, it seems like the next important resistance level is around $2.70. This level was support in December.

Risk Management: We need to understand that humans have not evolved in a way that is conducive for successful trading or investing. When money is on the line it incites an emotional response. Fear of taking a loss makes investors hold on to losers for too long. Fear of missing a profit causes investors to close out their winners too early. That is why you should never enter a position unless you know where you will take your stop-out loss and where you will take profits. This is the most important rule of investing!



Click to Enlarge Here is what I would do. The trigger to enter the trade would be the break of the downtrend line. My stop-out would be at $1.95 and my sell price is $2.65. The sell price for taking a profit is just below a level that will probably be resistance.

The sell price for taking a loss is just below important support. That is because if the support breaks, the stock could trend much lower.

As of this writing, Mark Putrino did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.