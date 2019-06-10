10 High-Tech Gifts for Father’s Day 2019

If you haven’t given much thought to a Father’s Day gift yet, it’s time to get started. This year, dad’s big day falls on Sunday, June 16. That means the countdown is on…

Stumped for gift ideas? A turntable is old-school, but cool. On the other hand, traditional gifts like a tie, or a mug, or maybe a pen are old-school but not in a good way. If your dad has a leaning toward high-tech, we’ve put together a list of 10 Father’s Day gift ideas that are sure to make his day.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Calaway Epic Flash Driver

If dad’s a golfer, he’ll appreciate the boost his game would get with Calaway’s $529.99 Epic Flash Driver.

The company says this driver’s design is the first to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning, with computers designing 15,000 virtual prototypes before hitting gold. The driver’s unique face results in faster ball speed and greater distance, while a sliding weight offers adjustable ball control.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Tivoli Andiamo Bluetooth Speaker

Andiamo is Italian for “let’s go” and that’s the point behind the Tivioli Andiamo Bluetooth speaker. Dad can take it wherever he wants to listen to music.

Despite an affordable $199.99 price tag, the Tivioli Andiamo has a premium look and feel that makes it stand out from most other portable wireless speakers. Instead of a variation on black plastic rectangle, this one is a short cylinder crafted of aluminum with leather trim and handle. It has 20-hour battery life and like all things Tivoli, it offers high quality sound with a touch of warmth.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Kenyon Frontier Portable Electric Grill

Grilling is one of those traditional dad activities. The Kenyon Frontier Portable Electric Grill adds a whole new element to dad’s cooking repertoire.

This is an electric grill and thanks to Kenyon’s advanced engineering, it doesn’t give off smoke. Even when searing meat at temperatures high enough to leave perfect grill marks (yes, I used a Frontier for the photo at the start of this post). That means dad can grill indoors during inclement weather, or take the Frontier outside to use on a balcony. It quickly reaches temperatures as high as 550 degrees, doesn’t require air-polluting fuel, and it’s easy to clean — the grill plate and lid can both be tossed in the dishwasher!

With prices starting at $895.50 this isn’t a cheap grill, but it’s incredibly versatile, cleverly designed and constructed with marine-grade stainless steel for long life.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Biolite HeadLamp 330

Every dad needs a good flashlight, but the problem with handheld versions is they require a hand to hold them, making it tough to get effective lighting when working on something. The BioLite HeadLamp 330 is a high-tech solution to hands-free lighting.

Unlike most head-mounted lights, the $49.95 HeadLamp 330 sits flush on the forehead, so it won’t slip. The light is bright at 330 Lumens, and it can tilt down. The headband is moisture-wicking fabric (available in four different colors), battery life ranges from 3.5 hours (high) to 40 hours (low), and it’s rechargeable using USB. This is the perfect head light for projects, hiking, camping or for use in power outages.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Yamaha MusicCast VINYL 500 Wi-Fi Turntable

Remember earlier when it was mentioned that turntables are old-school but cool? The $699.95 Yamaha MusicCast VINYL 500 Wi-Fi Turntable takes this to another level by mixing in the latest streaming technology.

The VINYL 500 can be used as a standard turntable. There’s a built-in pre-amp, so it can be connected to virtually any music system. But add a pair of Yamaha’s wireless MusicCast speakers, and dad can listen to his records anywhere in the house — without the compression of Bluetooth. It also supports multi-room audio. The turntable itself also connects to online streaming music services like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ), so it truly becomes the hub of a wireless audio streaming setup.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Denon Envaya DSB-250BT

If dad’s a bit of a music snob, the $199 Denon Envaya DSB-250BT portable Bluetooth speaker makes a great gift. It doesn’t look like anything extraordinary, although it does sport an attractive cloth weave covering over the rubberized black finish.

But it’s made by Denon and that means impressive sound. When I reviewed it, I was amazed by just how much bass this compact speaker can put out. At 2 x 13W of power, it can get impressively loud as well. And it’s also IP67 water resistant, so it can take being dropped in water. Perfect for the back yard, deck, beach, pool or cottage.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Moment Smartphone Lenses

Moment has built a reputation as the go-to accessory maker if you want to update a smartphone to DSLR-like capabilities. The company makes Photo Cases for popular smartphones including Samsung’s Galaxy series and the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone.

Some of the cases look pretty cool on their own, but the magic is the lens mounts over the camera cutout. Moment makes a range of different lenses, including telephoto, wide angle, macro and anamorphic option, all using precision optics. Prices vary depending on case type and lens, but the company is currently selling starter sets — with a Photo Case, Lens, Lens Cap and Lens Pen starting at $149.96 with free delivery.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: Leather Coat From The Jacket Maker

A leather coat would make a great Father’s Day gift, but what makes it high-tech?

When you order from The Jacket Maker you can choose from hundreds of styles and colors, but from there you can customize the fit so it is absolutely perfect for dad. Even better, you can modify the basic design. The company made me one that included pockets that were specially designed to hold the gadgets I typically carry around, including an iPhone, battery pack and a Moment camera lens.

Prices vary depending on the coat, but I found them competitive with retail stores and shipping is free.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: AirThinx IAQ Air Quality Monitor

The AirThinx AIQ is a great safety feature to have for your home. This professional grade air quality monitor can detect and measure a variety of factors that affect air quality including CO2 levels, humidity, formaldehyde and particulate matter like fungi and pollen. The data can be accessed online or using the AirThinx mobile app. Spikes and patterns in the data can help to pinpoint issues like a furnace in need of maintenance.

Buying outright costs $699 plus a $29 monthly fee, but if dad has any concerns about air quality, the peace of mind is likely worth it. And the AirThinx data will help him to track down any issues.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2019: OICA Liddup Cooler

Coolers and dads go hand in hand. There’s no such thing as a back yard cookout, a beach day or a camping trip without a cooler. Treat dad to an ORCA Liddup cooler and he’ll be the envy of whatever event he’s attending.

The $299.99 ORCA Liddup is no ordinary cooler. This is a premium, rotomolded cooler. It’s heavy, solid as a rock and it keeps contents cold for a long time. It can be used as a seat when chairs are in short supply. It’s made in the USA — as you can see from the American flag badging proudly mounted on the front of the cooler. And it’s bear-resistant. That’s all great, but this is also a high-tech cooler. Open the lid, and LED lights (powered by four AA batteries) illuminate the contents so dad can see what’s he’s fishing for in the dark without needing a flashlight. Genius.

