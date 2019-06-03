AMD Stock Jumps on Samsung Partnership

AMD stock got a boost on Monday following news of a partnership with Samsung.

The partnership between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Samsung has to do with graphics IP for mobile devices. This will have Samsung paying license fees and royalties to AMD for use of its technology in mobile devices.

The good news here for AMD stock is that this opens the way for advancements in mobile graphics processing. It will also earn the company money from the fees as Samsung uses its technology in its mobile devices.

Smartphones are obviously one of the major devices that Samsung wants to introduce AMD technology into. However, the company notes that it also has plans to introduce AMD graphics architecture into other mobile devices as well.

“Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market,” Dr. Lisa Su, AMD President and CEO, said in a statement. “This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”

This isn’t the only recent good news for AMD stock. The company also introduced its newest generation of Ryzen CPUs and it looks like it will be giving Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) quite the run for its money.

AMD stock was up 1% as of Monday afternoon and is up 45% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.