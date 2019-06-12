Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Successor May Sport Larger Battery

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about the next-gen iPhone XR. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone XR: A new rumor claims that Apple will be making upgrades to the next version of the iPhone XR, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to increase the battery size for the smartphone. This rumor claims that AAPL the next-gen iPhone XR’s battery will come in at 3,110 mAh. This represents a roughly 6% increase over the current 2,942 mAh battery in the iPhone XR.

iOS 13 NFC: AAPL changing NFC restrictions means changes for Japan, 9to5Mac notes. The introduction of iOS 13 will allow the smartphones to scan the NFC chips that are in ID cards in Japan. That feature will let iPhone owners in the country backup their information in the device. This will work with the government app for these ID cards.

Modem Acquisition: Apple may be looking to beef up its modem development with an acquisition, reports AppleInsider. Recent reports claim that the tech company is in talks with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) to acquire a piece of its modem division. This could allow AAPL to create its own modems and not have to rely off of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) in the future. INTC was originally working on modems for AAPL before the company settled its lawsuits with QCOM.

