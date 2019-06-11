Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Pencil May Get Floating Gesture Controls

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new gesture controls for iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Pencil Gesture: A new patent from AAPL shows some new features that may come to the iPad, reports AppleInsider. This patent describes a system that could add gesture controls to the device. However, these gesture controls would work without the need to touch the tablet. It would allow for gestures to be made with the Pencil stylus as well. Being that this is just a patent, there is no guarantee we’ll see this feature anytime soon.

Bran Value: A new brand value report has AAPL taking the second spot on the list, MacRumors notes. This report comes from market research firm Kantar. According to the report, the most valuable brand in the world is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Apple comes in second after the online retailer, and the third position belongs to Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google.

Trade War: AAPL may be able to avoid a good portion of the trade war between the U.S. and China, reports 9to5Mac. Foxconn, one of the company’s major iPhone makers, says that it will be able to make all of the company’s U.S. smartphones outside of China. This will be possible through its other various factories in the world. The company is also looking to open a factory in Wisconsin, which will also help avoid the trade war.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.